EPFO introduces Passbook Lite for hassle-free PF balance check
Technology
EPFO recently launched Passbook Lite—a handy new feature that lets you quickly check your Provident Fund (PF) balance, contributions, and withdrawals on the Member Portal without logging in again and again.
It's all part of their recent reforms to make PF info more accessible and hassle-free.
Other recent updates to the EPFO portal
You can now download Annexure K more easily to track your PF transfers when switching jobs.
Plus, claim approvals are faster since lower-level officers can now handle them directly.
These updates aim to fix old login headaches and slow sites, making life simpler for anyone managing their PF—especially if you're job-hopping or planning for retirement.