MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor promises to redefine premium smartphones

The chip supports raw capture up to 200MP

The Dimensity 9500 uses a powerful all-big-core CPU and Arm G1-Ultra GPU for a big jump in speed and efficiency.

It also packs MediaTek's latest AI engine, which doubles computing power while using less energy.

For creators and content lovers, the chip supports RAW photo capture up to 200MP, smooth 4K video at 60fps with smart focusing, plus improved display tech and clearer Bluetooth calls.