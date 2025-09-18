EPFO's new single-login system makes managing your PF easier
EPFO just rolled out a single-login system on its member portal, aiming to make life simpler for over 7 crore users.
Now, you can quickly check your PF balance, contributions, or withdrawals—all in one place.
The launch was announced by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently.
Passbook Lite for quick info
The update brings Passbook Lite for instant PF info and lets job-changers download Annexure K certificates without waiting around.
Plus, lower-level officers can now approve claims faster—so no more endless approval chains slowing down your money.
Access all major PF services from 1 dashboard
With your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password, you get access to all major PF services from a single dashboard.
This should mean less paperwork and fewer delays—making it much easier (and quicker) to manage your savings online.