EPFO's new single-login system makes managing your PF easier

The update brings Passbook Lite for instant PF info and lets job-changers download Annexure K certificates without waiting around. Plus, lower-level officers can now approve claims faster—so no more endless approval chains slowing down your money.

Access all major PF services from 1 dashboard

With your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password, you get access to all major PF services from a single dashboard.

This should mean less paperwork and fewer delays—making it much easier (and quicker) to manage your savings online.