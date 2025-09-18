Windows 11 gets AI features in Notepad, Paint, Snipping Tool
Microsoft has rolled out a fresh Windows 11 update, adding AI features to familiar apps like Notepad, Paint, and the Snipping Tool.
The goal? Make everyday tasks easier and help users get creative or work faster—without needing extra software.
How the 3 apps are being improved
Notepad can now summarize text, detect tone, and suggest rewording—handy for everything from class notes to quick edits.
Paint uses AI for background removal and color fill, so you can tweak images without pro skills.
The Snipping Tool gets OCR (optical character recognition), letting you grab text straight from screenshots—a real time-saver for students or anyone dealing with lots of info.
Microsoft is making smart tech more accessible
By building AI into the tools people already use, Microsoft is making smart tech more accessible—no learning curve required.
It's all part of their bigger push to weave AI into daily life and make tech feel more personal.