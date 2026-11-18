Just send "Hi" on WhatsApp to +91 8796441800 using your registered mobile number. You'll get a menu with options like checking your balance, viewing recent transactions, or downloading your passbook. Just pick what you need.

After a quick OTP for security, you can check your EPF balance, view the last five transactions, and download your EPF passbook.

The service also helps with schemes like Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and has made managing retirement savings much smoother for everyone.