Epic Games and Google team up on Metaverse apps
What's the story
Epic Games and Google have struck a deal for a new category of apps, dubbed "metaverse browsers." The term was mentioned in a heavily redacted section of an updated binding term sheet. The move comes as both companies are coming together on Google's app store changes. Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney has long been vocal about the metaverse and its future potential.
App details
What exactly is a metaverse browser?
The revised binding term sheet doesn't reveal much about what a metaverse browser is. However, it does say that these browsers will primarily allow users to navigate and explore different metaverse worlds. They will also support virtual items and identities that can be carried across different worlds within the metaverse browser. Modern security considerations like sandbox capabilities, code execution limitations, and secure connections are also a must for these apps.
Future plans
Epic hinted at the development of an open metaverse
In a blog post about Google's changes, Epic hinted that "Google will take steps to support the future open metaverse." However, both companies have remained tight-lipped about further details of this collaboration. The language references the development of virtual reality platforms and experiences.