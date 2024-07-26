Fortnite to arrive on iPhones in EU via third-party stores
Epic Games, the creator of the popular game Fortnite, has announced plans to expand its reach by launching on third-party iOS app store AltStore PAL — exclusively available in the EU. The company revealed this strategy in a recent blog post, without providing a specific timeline for the launch. "We're very excited to be bringing Fortnite and more to AltStore PAL," said Riley Testut of AltStore, expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming additions.
Epic will also introduce Rocket League Sideswipe
In addition to Fortnite, Epic Games is also planning to introduce another game, Rocket League Sideswipe, to AltStore PAL. The information was confirmed by company spokesperson Natalie Munoz. However, similar to the Fortnite launch, no specific timeline has been provided for this development. This move seems to be part of Epic Games's broader mobile store strategy.
Developing its own app store for iOS, Android
Epic Games is not only expanding to third-party stores but also developing its own app store for iOS and Android platforms. This move is part of the gaming giant's strategy to ensure robust competition and fair service for all developers. The company also plans to end distribution partnerships with mobile stores that do not meet these criteria, although no specific stores were named in the announcement.
Apps to be withdrawn from Samsung's Galaxy Store
Epic Games has revealed plans to withdraw its apps, including Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe, from Samsung's Galaxy Store. The decision is attributed to Samsung's "Auto Blocker" feature that blocks sideloading by default. Additionally, public revelations from the Epic vs. Google lawsuit regarding Google's proposals to Samsung aimed at restraining competition in the Android app distribution market have also influenced this decision.