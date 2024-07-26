In short Simplifying... In short Epic Games is set to launch Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe on iPhones in the EU via third-party stores, with plans to develop its own app store for iOS and Android.

However, it will withdraw its apps from Samsung's Galaxy Store due to Samsung's "Auto Blocker" feature and competition concerns raised in the Epic vs. Google lawsuit.

By Akash Pandey 02:05 pm Jul 26, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Epic Games, the creator of the popular game Fortnite, has announced plans to expand its reach by launching on third-party iOS app store AltStore PAL — exclusively available in the EU. The company revealed this strategy in a recent blog post, without providing a specific timeline for the launch. "We're very excited to be bringing Fortnite and more to AltStore PAL," said Riley Testut of AltStore, expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming additions.

In addition to Fortnite, Epic Games is also planning to introduce another game, Rocket League Sideswipe, to AltStore PAL. The information was confirmed by company spokesperson Natalie Munoz. However, similar to the Fortnite launch, no specific timeline has been provided for this development. This move seems to be part of Epic Games's broader mobile store strategy.

Epic Games is not only expanding to third-party stores but also developing its own app store for iOS and Android platforms. This move is part of the gaming giant's strategy to ensure robust competition and fair service for all developers. The company also plans to end distribution partnerships with mobile stores that do not meet these criteria, although no specific stores were named in the announcement.

Epic Games has revealed plans to withdraw its apps, including Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe, from Samsung's Galaxy Store. The decision is attributed to Samsung's "Auto Blocker" feature that blocks sideloading by default. Additionally, public revelations from the Epic vs. Google lawsuit regarding Google's proposals to Samsung aimed at restraining competition in the Android app distribution market have also influenced this decision.