ePlane's digital air taxi can fly millions of virtual kilometers
The ePlane Company, a Chennai-based startup from IIT Madras, has made a super-detailed digital version (a "Digital Twin") of its e200x electric air taxi.
This lets engineers fly millions of kilometers virtually and test extreme scenarios safely, all thanks to NVIDIA's advanced simulation tech.
Digital twin helps in training flight algorithms
With the Digital Twin, ePlane can train flight algorithms and predict maintenance needs—reducing the need for risky or expensive real-world tests.
They've also packed the aircraft with NVIDIA IGX onboard computers to combine data from cameras and radars for smart decision-making in tough situations.
ePlane plans to use more advanced AI models from NVIDIA
ePlane plans to use even more advanced AI models from NVIDIA to push their simulations further.
As founder Satya Chakravarthy puts it, "By validating our flight operations suite in NVIDIA Omniverse we are effectively pushing the limits of the aircraft thousands of times in simulation so that we never have to in reality,"