ePlane's digital air taxi can fly millions of virtual kilometers

With the Digital Twin, ePlane can train flight algorithms and predict maintenance needs—reducing the need for risky or expensive real-world tests. They've also packed the aircraft with NVIDIA IGX onboard computers to combine data from cameras and radars for smart decision-making in tough situations.

ePlane plans to use even more advanced AI models from NVIDIA to push their simulations further.

As founder Satya Chakravarthy puts it, "By validating our flight operations suite in NVIDIA Omniverse we are effectively pushing the limits of the aircraft thousands of times in simulation so that we never have to in reality,"