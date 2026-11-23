Epoch AI: US, China control 82% of AI computing power
A new estimates from Epoch AI shows that the US and China together control 82% of the world's fresh AI computing power between 2022 and mid-2026.
That leaves just 18% for everyone else, including India.
Aditya Vashistha, associate professor at Cornell University's Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science, says it's crucial for India to build its own AI solutions that actually fit local needs.
Aditya Vashistha: Hindi 0.2% in dataset
Vashistha also points out that Indian languages are barely represented in major AI datasets, Hindi, for example, makes up just 0.2% of one big database, even though it's spoken by millions.
This lack of representation makes it harder (and more expensive) to create good tech for regional languages.
India needs AI benchmarks and standards
To catch up, Vashistha says Indian institutions need access to culturally relevant AI benchmarks and shared AI evaluation standards.