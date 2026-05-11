Epson launches EH-LS9000B 4K laser projector in India priced ₹369,999

EH-LS9000B offers up to 20,000-hour laser

This projector packs Epson's 3LCD laser tech with super-bright 2,200 lumens and a contrast ratio over 2,500,000:1, so you get bold colors and deep blacks.

The laser lasts up to 20,000 hours (no bulb swaps needed), and it runs quietly at just 22 dB in Eco mode.

It's loaded with HDMI eARC/ARC and smart ports for easy device hookup, even motorized screen control.

You also get a three-year warranty or coverage up to those full 20,000 hours.