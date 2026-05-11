Epson launches EH-LS9000B 4K laser projector in India priced ₹369,999
Technology
Epson just dropped the EH-LS9000B, a premium 4K laser projector for home theaters in India.
At ₹369,999, it's designed for anyone who wants that true big-screen movie vibe right in their living room: think up to 300-inch visuals without leaving your couch.
EH-LS9000B offers up to 20,000-hour laser
This projector packs Epson's 3LCD laser tech with super-bright 2,200 lumens and a contrast ratio over 2,500,000:1, so you get bold colors and deep blacks.
The laser lasts up to 20,000 hours (no bulb swaps needed), and it runs quietly at just 22 dB in Eco mode.
It's loaded with HDMI eARC/ARC and smart ports for easy device hookup, even motorized screen control.
You also get a three-year warranty or coverage up to those full 20,000 hours.