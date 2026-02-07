Did Jeffrey Epstein really have a Fortnite account?

Epic Games , the developer of popular battle royale game Fortnite , has debunked claims linking an account to Jeffrey Epstein. The company clarified that the account in question was simply a "ruse." In a statement on X, Epic Games said an existing Fortnite player had changed their username to "littlestjeff1," after it was discovered in the Epstein files.

Connection How the conspiracy gained traction The username "littlestjeff1" was found in multiple emailed receipts from YouTube in the Epstein files. This led internet detectives to believe that it might be associated with Epstein's YouTube account. They then searched for the username on other platforms and discovered a Fortnite account under the same name. The account also had a 2019 email mentioning purchasing V-Bucks (in-game currency) in Fortnite, further fueling conspiracy theories about Epstein's possible survival.

Clarification Epic Games clears air on controversy In light of these developments, Epic Games has clarified that a Fortnite player changed their name "following the revelation of littlestjeff1 as a name on YouTube." The company also noted that Fortnite trackers, where players found this alias, "only display your current name, not any prior changes to it." It further emphasized that it has "no record" of Epstein's email addresses mentioned in the files.

