Eric Schmidt says AI could reduce thousands of corporate roles
Technology
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt thinks AI could make a big dent in the number of people needed at large companies.
On a recent podcast, he explained that with smarter automation handling tasks like project management and decision tracking, in a big company with 10,000 people, you might not need a couple of thousand people.
Schmidt: AI cannot replace humans
Schmidt pointed out that while AI can speed up decisions and even help executives skip some meetings (or create virtual versions of themselves), humans are still needed for things like product development, sales, and dealing with regulations.
He admitted it could feel abusive to imagine an AI version of yourself, but stressed that real people will continue to have an important role.