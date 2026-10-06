Eric Schmidt says AI writes code better than he could
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, says AI is shaking up how software gets made.
On a recent podcast, he shared that tools like Claude Code and OpenAI Codex can now write code better than he could back in the day.
But don't ditch learning to code just yet, Schmidt believes future developers will still need programming skills to guide these AI systems and make sure things work as planned.
Developers will act as AI architects
Schmidt imagines tomorrow's coders acting more like architects, telling AI what they want built instead of writing every line themselves.
Now, you can describe what you want and allow AI to write the code. You don't have to write the code anymore, he explained.
As AI takes over routine tasks like bug fixing, developers will focus more on creative problem-solving and big-picture planning, so those skills are still super valuable for anyone eyeing a tech career.