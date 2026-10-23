Eric Schmidt says China lagging US AI by 6 months
Technology
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, says China is only about six months behind the US in AI technology.
On a recent podcast, he pointed out that China's strategy of offering cheap or even free AI could help it win over users, especially in developing countries.
Even with US chip restrictions, China has managed to catch up fast.
Schmidt says China uses AI distillation
Schmidt suggested that China may have used some questionable methods to get advanced tech and has been using techniques like "AI distillation" (basically training its systems with the output from top models).
This approach helped shrink its lag from years down to less than six months.