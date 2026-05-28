Eric Schmidt says traditional coding is over because of AI

Schmidt shared that top engineers now use AI tools like Claude and Gemini to handle coding and testing. Instead of typing out lines of code themselves, programmers assign tasks to these AIs and monitor the results, even letting the systems work on their own while they take breaks.

Schmidt nostalgic and warns companies

Having started coding as a teen, Schmidt admits he feels a bit nostalgic about this shift.

He warned companies not to stick with outdated methods or risk falling behind: "If you manage a company and you have software engineers, say, 'Why are you still writing code the way you did it six months ago?'"