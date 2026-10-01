Ericsson says AI could boost 5G speeds up to 30%
Ericsson says adding AI to 5G networks could make them up to 30% faster, and the cool part is it can improve performance without necessarily requiring additional hardware.
This means telecom giants like Jio and Airtel can introduce AI capabilities progressively through software upgrades, saving money as they prep for the jump to 6G.
Erik Ekudden says 2025 equipment AI-ready
A large proportion of equipment rolling out in 2025 and 2026 will already be AI-ready, according to Ericsson's CTO Erik Ekudden.
So, operators can keep improving speeds and features with simple updates (no big installations needed).
But as AI gets more involved in telecom, keeping networks secure is a growing challenge.
Ericsson says they're testing hard and pushing for industry self-regulation to keep things safe as India could become an early adopter as early as 2029 or 2030, provided the broader device ecosystem matures.