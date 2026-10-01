Ericsson says AI could boost 5G speeds up to 30%

A large proportion of equipment rolling out in 2025 and 2026 will already be AI-ready, according to Ericsson's CTO Erik Ekudden.

So, operators can keep improving speeds and features with simple updates (no big installations needed).

But as AI gets more involved in telecom, keeping networks secure is a growing challenge.

Ericsson says they're testing hard and pushing for industry self-regulation to keep things safe as India could become an early adopter as early as 2029 or 2030, provided the broader device ecosystem matures.