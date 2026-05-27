Erin Brockovich launches crowdsourced US map of AI data centers
Erin Brockovich, famous for her environmental activism, has just launched a crowdsourced map showing how people across the US feel about the explosion of AI data centers.
The map tracks existing and planned facilities, and collects more than 2,700 local reports on things like water use, energy drain, and health concerns.
It's meant to help everyone see where these centers are popping up, and where communities are feeling uneasy.
Texas logs more than 600 reports
Texas stands out with more than 600 reports, making it the state most vocal about AI data center issues.
The map also notes 15 local moratoria and six zoning or permit denials as towns push back against rapid growth.
Brockovich is calling for more transparency and smarter practices so these tech hubs don't overwhelm local resources or residents.