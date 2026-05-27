Erin Brockovich launches crowdsourced US map of AI data centers Technology May 27, 2026

Erin Brockovich, famous for her environmental activism, has just launched a crowdsourced map showing how people across the US feel about the explosion of AI data centers.

The map tracks existing and planned facilities, and collects more than 2,700 local reports on things like water use, energy drain, and health concerns.

It's meant to help everyone see where these centers are popping up, and where communities are feeling uneasy.