Eros Innovation launches cultural voice models in Chennai

PERSONA takes dubbing up a notch by offering speech-to-speech translations in over 60 languages, all while making sure creators' consent comes first. Built with IIT Madras , these models are tuned for Indian languages and cinema—think better storytelling, learning tools, and business uses.

Eros is rolling out 500 research fellowships and skill programs

This launch isn't just about cool tech—Eros is rolling out 500 research fellowships and skill programs too.

The first phase aims to create over 1,000 high-skill AI jobs in Tamil Nadu, helping put the state on the map as a hub for cultural voice AI under India's big digital mission.