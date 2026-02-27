Eros Innovation launches cultural voice models in Chennai
Eros Innovation just dropped its new Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM) and PERSONA in Chennai, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin kicking off the launch.
LCVM isn't your average translation tech—it's trained on a massive 1.5 trillion data points from 12,000+ titles to actually capture emotion, accent, and cultural vibe.
PERSONA offers speech-to-speech translations in over 60 languages
PERSONA takes dubbing up a notch by offering speech-to-speech translations in over 60 languages, all while making sure creators' consent comes first.
Built with IIT Madras, these models are tuned for Indian languages and cinema—think better storytelling, learning tools, and business uses.
Eros is rolling out 500 research fellowships and skill programs
This launch isn't just about cool tech—Eros is rolling out 500 research fellowships and skill programs too.
The first phase aims to create over 1,000 high-skill AI jobs in Tamil Nadu, helping put the state on the map as a hub for cultural voice AI under India's big digital mission.