ESA and Don't Nod launch 'Aphelion' featuring Montclair and Cross

ESA advised 'Aphelion' design and outreach

What makes Aphelion stand out?

ESA had real scientists and astronauts help design everything, from how things move in zero gravity to what space sounds like (or doesn't).

They even created an official mission patch and web page for the in-game crew, just like they do for real missions.

Besides being fun, the game is meant to get more people excited about space—and with ESA planning over 400 positions for 2026, it's perfect timing for anyone dreaming of working in space someday.