ESA Euclid delivers largest visible image of Milky Way core

Euclid image includes 51 planetary systems

Euclid's camera is next level: it matches Hubble's sensitivity but covers much more sky at once.

This lets astronomers spot faint stars and dark clouds that were previously invisible.

The image also helps scientists study exoplanets using microlensing, a phenomenon where starlight bends around planets.

Plus, they found 51 known planetary systems in the image, making it a big win for exploring our galaxy's crowded heart.