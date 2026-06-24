ESA Euclid delivers largest visible image of Milky Way core
Technology
European Space Agency's Euclid telescope just delivered the largest high-resolution photo in visible light ever of the Milky Way's center.
Taken in March 2025, this snapshot reveals a dense cluster of over 60 million stars glowing yellow (thanks to their age and cooler temperatures), about 26,000 light-years from us.
Euclid image includes 51 planetary systems
Euclid's camera is next level: it matches Hubble's sensitivity but covers much more sky at once.
This lets astronomers spot faint stars and dark clouds that were previously invisible.
The image also helps scientists study exoplanets using microlensing, a phenomenon where starlight bends around planets.
Plus, they found 51 known planetary systems in the image, making it a big win for exploring our galaxy's crowded heart.