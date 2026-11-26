The Hera spacecraft, which launched in October 2024, has now revealed that the DART impact flattened one side of Dimorphos into a crater the size of a stadium.

The collision also sent the asteroid tumbling chaotically and ejected hundreds of previously unseen boulders that are now orbiting around the binary asteroids.

"Much to our surprise, the answer turns out to be all three at once! The face struck by DART has been flattened into an impact crater the size of a sports stadium," said Patrick Michel, Hera principal investigator and Director of Research at Observatoire de la Cote d'Azur.