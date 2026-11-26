Watch: NASA's DART punched stadium-sized hole in an asteroid
What's the story
The European Space Agency's (ESA) Hera spacecraft has provided the first close-up view of the massive crater left by NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. The DART mission, which took place on September 26, 2022, involved a deliberate collision with Dimorphos, a small moonlet of the larger asteroid Didymos. The goal was to see if such an impact could be used to divert an Earth-bound asteroid.
Crater details
How did the DART mission change Dimorphos?
The Hera spacecraft, which launched in October 2024, has now revealed that the DART impact flattened one side of Dimorphos into a crater the size of a stadium.
The collision also sent the asteroid tumbling chaotically and ejected hundreds of previously unseen boulders that are now orbiting around the binary asteroids.
"Much to our surprise, the answer turns out to be all three at once! The face struck by DART has been flattened into an impact crater the size of a sports stadium," said Patrick Michel, Hera principal investigator and Director of Research at Observatoire de la Cote d'Azur.
Orbital changes
The impact left Dimorphos tumbling wildly
ESA's Hera mission scientist Michael Kueppers explained that the DART impact has left Dimorphos tumbling wildly in its orbit.
He also noted that the asteroids are surrounded by hundreds of orbiting boulders, just a few meters in size.
However, not all was changed for Dimorphos as Hera found that the boulder fields covering the regions of the moonlet not impacted look just like they did when DART imaged it in 2022.
Mission
Hera is currently in rectangular orbit around Didymos-Dimorphos system
The ESA spacecraft is currently in a rectangular orbit around the asteroid binary system, using its thrusters to maintain a distance of about 30km.
It will soon come within some 13km of the asteroids, taking even more detailed images of them.
After that, it will deploy two shoebox-sized CubeSats: Juventas and Milani.
Juventas will use low-frequency radar to probe Dimorphos's interior while Milani will check asteroid materials and dust around the Didymos system.
Impact
'Humanity is taking a decisive step toward asteroid deflection'
Hera's observations were revealed at the Museum fur Naturkunde Berlin, Germany.
"Sixty-six million years ago, an asteroid impact changed the course of life on Earth. Today, for the first time in history, humanity is validating how to prevent such an event from happening again," said Ian Carnelli, Hera mission manager.
"By combining these two missions, humanity is taking a decisive step toward making asteroid deflection a reliable tool for protecting our planet."