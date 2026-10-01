ESA warns Earth's orbit crowding, casualty risk doubled since 2020
The European Space Agency (ESA) published a new report on Oct. 1, 2026 warning that Earth's orbits are getting dangerously crowded with leftover satellites and rocket parts.
The risk of someone actually getting hurt from falling rocket debris has doubled since 2020 and was over 4% in 2024.
ESA urges tracking, cleanup, re-entry rules
Right now, more than three pieces of space junk fall back to Earth every day, while we're launching 10 new things into orbit.
ESA says we urgently need better ways to track and clean up debris, plus stricter rules for how rockets re-enter.
As space environment specialist Ewan Wright from the University of British Columbia puts it, the ESA report says, "Even though the numbers are low compared to everyday risks in life, the chance of a casualty increased in recent years due to increased traffic."