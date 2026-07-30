ESA's Sophie Adenot posts evening yin yoga routine aboard ISS
Technology
Ever wondered how astronauts stay relaxed in space?
Sophie Adenot from the European Space Agency just posted a video of her evening yin yoga routine aboard the ISS.
With no gravity, she gets creative, using wall handholds and foot restraints instead of a yoga mat, smoothly floating from pose to pose for 30 minutes each night.
Adenot's space yoga draws online praise
Adenot's "space yoga" has caught people's attention online, with fans praising her blend of science and movement.
Many are curious about how she manages stretches without touching the ground.
She hinted she'll soon share a deeper dive into her microgravity yoga routine and how the body responds.