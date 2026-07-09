ESDS launches AI driven Swaraj Cloud keeping data within India

Swaraj Cloud on Indian ESDS infrastructure

Right now, over 70% of India's digital workloads rely on foreign servers, which isn't ideal for security or control.

With Swaraj Cloud running fully on ESDS-owned infrastructure in Indian data centers, Piyush Somani says it's "built in India, governed in India."

The goal is to boost the country's digital self-reliance and make it easier for businesses to launch secure cloud solutions without sending data abroad.