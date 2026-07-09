ESDS launches AI driven Swaraj Cloud keeping data within India
Technology
ESDS, a tech company from Nashik, just rolled out Swaraj Cloud, an AI-driven cloud platform built specifically for sectors like banking, government, and big enterprises.
The big deal? It's designed to follow India's strict data privacy laws, so all your information stays within the country.
Swaraj Cloud on Indian ESDS infrastructure
Right now, over 70% of India's digital workloads rely on foreign servers, which isn't ideal for security or control.
With Swaraj Cloud running fully on ESDS-owned infrastructure in Indian data centers, Piyush Somani says it's "built in India, governed in India."
The goal is to boost the country's digital self-reliance and make it easier for businesses to launch secure cloud solutions without sending data abroad.