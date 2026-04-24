ESMA chief Verena Ross warns AI complicates cyber threats Technology Apr 24, 2026

AI is making cyber threats trickier for banks and financial firms, says Verena Ross, head of the European Union's top markets watchdog.

She pointed out that advanced AI models like Anthropic's Mythos can find security gaps nobody knew about, and ongoing global tensions aren't helping.

The European Securities and Markets Authority, or ESMA, is now contacting financial entities it supervises to help them stay protected against these new risks.