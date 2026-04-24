ESMA chief Verena Ross warns AI complicates cyber threats
AI is making cyber threats trickier for banks and financial firms, says Verena Ross, head of the European Union's top markets watchdog.
She pointed out that advanced AI models like Anthropic's Mythos can find security gaps nobody knew about, and ongoing global tensions aren't helping.
The European Securities and Markets Authority, or ESMA, is now contacting financial entities it supervises to help them stay protected against these new risks.
EU regulators listed 19 tech partners
Last year, European Union regulators listed 19 major tech companies as essential partners for keeping the financial sector running smoothly.
Ross declined to comment on whether AI providers could be added later.
Meanwhile, there's a push to centralize how financial markets are supervised across Europe, but not everyone agrees on how to make it happen.