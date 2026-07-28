ESO urges 100,000 satellite cap amid 1.7 million satellite plans

A new European Southern Observatory (ESO) study says plans to launch more than 1.7 million satellites could seriously mess with our view of space.

The report, out today, urges that we cap the number at 100,000 faint satellites to keep the night sky clear for astronomers.

Reflect Orbital's mirror-like satellites are a big worry: they might shine four times brighter than the full moon and make it tough for both scientists and city dwellers to see the stars.