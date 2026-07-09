Esports World Cup launches in Paris with $75 million prize

Club Championship sets aside $30 million

Team Falcons are chasing their three straight championship this year as part of the Club Championship format, which sets aside $30 million for teams that shine across multiple games.

The event is more accessible than ever with broadcasts in more than 160 countries and support from thousands of official co-streamers.

Plus, sports icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Magnus Carlsen are back as global ambassadors, showing just how much esports is crossing into the mainstream.