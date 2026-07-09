Esports World Cup launches in Paris with $75 million prize
The first international edition of the Esports World Cup just launched in Paris, bringing together more than 2,000 players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries for a showdown across top games like VALORANT, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Rocket League.
With a huge $75 million prize pool on the line, matches will run through August 23, so there's plenty of action ahead.
Club Championship sets aside $30 million
Team Falcons are chasing their three straight championship this year as part of the Club Championship format, which sets aside $30 million for teams that shine across multiple games.
The event is more accessible than ever with broadcasts in more than 160 countries and support from thousands of official co-streamers.
Plus, sports icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Magnus Carlsen are back as global ambassadors, showing just how much esports is crossing into the mainstream.