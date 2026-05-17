ESTRO 2026: AI avatars ease anxiety, clarify radiation therapy plans
A new study at ESTRO 2026 shows that AI avatars, basically virtual doctors, are helping cancer patients feel less anxious and get a clearer grip on their radiation therapy plans.
With so much medical information thrown at them, these digital guides make tough consultations a bit more manageable.
Personalized AI videos improved patients' understanding
Out of 1,464 patients, those who watched personalized AI avatar videos showed better understanding of their treatment plan, felt less stressed, and understood their care better than those who saw regular educational videos.
Dr. Adam Raben shared that these patients were also happier with their overall experience.
Researchers want full-treatment AI avatars
Researchers now want to use AI avatars throughout the entire treatment process to boost patient confidence and make decision-making smoother.
Everyone in the study stayed engaged and completed quizzes after watching the videos, which is a promising sign for future use.