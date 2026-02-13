ET AI Conclave and Awards on February 26

You'll hear from top minds like Ankush Sabharwal (Corover.ai) on building scalable platforms, Dilip Jose (Manipal Hospitals) on healthcare innovation, Gaurav Aggarwal (Reliance Jio) on deploying AI at scale, Hari Balaji (EY India) on enterprise strategy, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon) on cutting-edge breakthroughs. Other speakers include Kirthiga Reddy (OptimizeGEO.ai), Vishal Dhupar (NVIDIA), and Vivek Raghavan (Sarvam AI).

Sessions will focus on practical AI implementation

Sessions will dive into real talk about responsible AI use, building the right infrastructure, and the hurdles of rolling out new tech.

It's all about sparking new partnerships and helping shape how India uses AI in the future.