ET AI Conclave & Awards 2025: Where India's AI future

With speakers including MeitY Startup Hub CEO Dr Panneerselvam Madanagopal and PhonePe's Rahul Chari, the event kicked off and dove into big topics like infrastructure, cost, risk, talent, and regulation. Attendees got real insights into how India's AI scene is taking shape.

Bridging gaps and building connections

The conclave didn't just talk shop—it recognized organizations actually making an impact with AI in India.

Plus, it gave delegates a chance to connect directly with decision-makers and investors shaping the future of tech here.

If you care about where Indian AI is headed next, this was the place to be.