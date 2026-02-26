ET AI Conclave & Awards 2025: Where India's AI future
On February 26, Bengaluru became the meeting point for over 250 AI leaders, founders, and policymakers at the ET AI Conclave & Awards 2025.
Instead of just another ceremony, this was a hands-on forum packed with deep-dive sessions on everything from enterprise AI to startups pushing new tech boundaries.
Setting the stage for AI in India
With speakers including MeitY Startup Hub CEO Dr Panneerselvam Madanagopal and PhonePe's Rahul Chari, the event kicked off and dove into big topics like infrastructure, cost, risk, talent, and regulation.
Attendees got real insights into how India's AI scene is taking shape.
Bridging gaps and building connections
The conclave didn't just talk shop—it recognized organizations actually making an impact with AI in India.
Plus, it gave delegates a chance to connect directly with decision-makers and investors shaping the future of tech here.
If you care about where Indian AI is headed next, this was the place to be.