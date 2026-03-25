ET AI Hackathon 2026: Final push for teams
Technology
The ET AI Hackathon 2026 is down to its last few days, with teams hustling to polish their prototypes before the March 29 deadline.
Right now, everyone's focused on picking the most impactful features and making sure their projects actually work in real life, not just on paper.
Mid-build session by Avataar AI
Avataar AI, a key hiring partner, stepped in on March 21 with a mid-build session that gave teams practical tips for structuring and improving their prototypes.
With time running out, teams are now testing and refining fast, because this final push could decide who takes home the win.