ET AI Hackathon Agentic Edition concludes phase 1, teams advance
Technology
Phase One of the ET AI Hackathon: Agentic Edition (with Accenture) just finished, putting participants' AI skills to the test through both theory and hands-on tasks.
Now, the top teams are moving on to tackle real business problems by building smart agentic AI prototypes: AI that can actually reason, pick tools, and know when to ask for human help.
Teams must deliver business ready AI
In this next round, it's all about creating practical AI that works in real companies, not just cool ideas.
Teams need to clearly show how their prototypes could become real solutions, balancing tech skills with business needs.
The best projects will make it to a national finale where finalists pitch their work to Accenture leaders and industry experts.