ET GenAI Hackathon 2026: Use generative AI to solve real-world problems
The Economic Times is rolling out the ET GenAI Hackathon, calling on students and young innovators across India to tackle real-world problems using Generative AI.
With thousands of participants, you can pick from themes like media, finance, healthcare, sustainability, smart cities, education, fintech—or go wild with open innovation.
Here's how it works
It kicks off with an online MCQ test on Generative AI and a quick idea submission based on your chosen theme.
If you move ahead, you'll build a prototype and pitch it to industry experts and venture capitalists—think Shark Tank vibes but for AI.
Other benefits for participants
Everyone gets national recognition from The Economic Times and access to expert mentors as the hackathon progresses.
Top teams compete for a ₹10 lakh total prize pool (1st: ₹5,00,000; 2nd: ₹3,00,000; 3rd: ₹2,00,000), plus chances at job offers, internships, or even startup support from big-name companies.