ET GenAI Hackathon 2026: Use generative AI to solve real-world problems Technology Mar 02, 2026

The Economic Times is rolling out the ET GenAI Hackathon, calling on students and young innovators across India to tackle real-world problems using Generative AI.

With thousands of participants, you can pick from themes like media, finance, healthcare, sustainability, smart cities, education, fintech—or go wild with open innovation.