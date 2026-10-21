Eternal's district posts 50% net order value rise, expands services
Eternal's District platform just reported a massive 50% jump in net order value compared to last year, way above what it expected. This shows people are really into what it is offering.
Eternal recognizes potential risks from agentic artificial intelligence to its operations, but the company says it is focused on making customer experiences better and adding more services.
Eternal targets ₹28,000cr net order value
Eternal is aiming for ₹28,000 crore ($3 billion) in net order value and ₹1,400 crore ($150 million) in adjusted EBITDA by fiscal 2030. So far, it is right on track.
It is also teaming up with public and private partners to build infrastructure for India's events economy.
All these moves point to Eternal betting big on sustainable growth and staying innovative as the market evolves.