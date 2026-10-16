Ethereal Exploration Guild unveils The Anchorage in Andhra Pradesh
Technology
Indian space startup Ethereal Exploration Guild has unveiled The Anchorage, a massive new rocket engine testing site in Andhra Pradesh, not far from Sriharikota.
This place is a big step for their dream of building rockets that can be reused again: think less waste, more launches.
Anchorage to aid Razor Crest development
The Anchorage has special setups for high-pressure engine tests and will help develop the Razor Crest Mk 1 launch vehicle, which uses Pegasus and Stallion engines.
The first hot-fire test of the Pegasus engine is set for November 2026.
Plus, with facilities for manufacturing and refurbishing parts, the goal is to make launching rockets as repeatable as possible, pushing India's private space scene forward.