Etsy bans AI-generated recipes and crafting patterns to protect reputation
Technology
Etsy just announced a ban on AI-generated recipes and crafting patterns, aiming to protect its reputation for genuine handmade goods.
From now on, digital items like cooking guides or crochet instructions made with AI are off-limits, as Etsy wants buyers to trust they're getting the real deal.
AI disclosure and unedited photos required
Sellers now have to upload unedited photos of their actual products and clearly say if they used any AI tools in creating them.
This helps shoppers spot what's truly handmade versus what's been generated by tech.
AI-generated art allowed with human creativity
Etsy will still allow AI-generated art, but only if it shows clear human creativity.
The platform says this balance supports artists while making sure the marketplace stays honest and trustworthy.