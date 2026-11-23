Etsy rethinks AI training content terms after seller shop closures
Etsy is rethinking its plan to let seller content be used for AI training, following strong protests from creators.
Many sellers, including longtime illustrator Aaron Millard and Kristen and Geoff Zephyrus, founders of the home goods and stationery brand Cognitive Surplus, closed their shops to oppose what they saw as unauthorized use of their work.
The revised terms were scheduled to take effect on December 16, 2026.
Etsy's Ossman says clarity lacking
Responding to the backlash, Etsy Vice President for Customer Operations James Ossman said the intention was to make the platform safer and more supportive for sellers, but admitted the rules needed more clarity.
Etsy's vice president for customer operations said, "We've heard sellers' concerns about the updated terms, and we should have done more to explain how we use their content to help buyers discover their work, support their businesses, and keep Etsy safe."