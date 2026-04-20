EU age verification app reportedly hacked in under 2 minutes
Technology
The European Union just rolled out its Age Verification app to help keep young people safer online, but things did not go as planned.
Security researcher Paul Moore says he claimed to have hacked into the app in under two minutes, exposing some serious problems.
Unencrypted passport photos and bypassable PINs
Moore found that the app stored passport photos without encryption and used a PIN system that was easy to bypass.
He also pointed out design flaws that could let people fake their age, making it easy for underage users to slip through.