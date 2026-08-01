EU AI Act begins August 2 2026 banning predictive policing
Technology
Starting August 2, 2026, the EU will roll out its major AI Act, a set of rules to keep powerful AI in check.
The law targets high-risk systems that could impact safety or people's rights, and it bans things like predictive policing and emotion-tracking AI in schools or workplaces.
EU requires labels for AI content
AI-generated content (like deepfakes) will need clear labels, and chatbots must say they're bots.
Existing systems have until December 2, 2026, to get on board, unless they're artistic, creative, satirical, or fictional.
The new EU AI Office will make sure companies play by the rules, with regulators able to test systems before launch and hand out serious fines for violations.
More rules for risky tech are coming through 2028 to keep people safer as AI evolves.