EU AI Act begins August 2 2026 banning predictive policing

AI-generated content (like deepfakes) will need clear labels, and chatbots must say they're bots.

Existing systems have until December 2, 2026, to get on board, unless they're artistic, creative, satirical, or fictional.

The new EU AI Office will make sure companies play by the rules, with regulators able to test systems before launch and hand out serious fines for violations.

More rules for risky tech are coming through 2028 to keep people safer as AI evolves.