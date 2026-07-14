EU announces wearable battery exemption that clears Meta's smart glasses
The European Union just made life easier for wearable tech: devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart glasses would no longer need removable batteries.
This move, announced on July 14, clears the way for Meta's smart glasses, which had been held up by old battery rules, to launch in more countries without extra hassle.
Exemption faces approval and privacy concerns
The exemption still needs a thumbs-up from the European Parliament and member states (they've got two months to object).
If all goes smoothly, the new rule kicks in 20 days after it's published.
Even so, privacy concerns haven't gone away; groups like BEUC warn that making things easier for companies could mean less protection for users.
Despite features like LED indicators and anti-tampering tech, people are still cautious about how these smart glasses handle their data.