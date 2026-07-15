EU approves X transparency plan under DSA after €120 million fine
The European Union (EU) just approved X's (formerly Twitter) transparency plan to meet the Digital Services Act (DSA), following a hefty €120 million fine in 2025 for breaking online content rules.
With these changes, researchers can now dig deeper into X's data, and the public gets more ways to keep an eye on how the platform works.
Henna Virkkunen calls fine proportionate
That €120 million fine was actually the first-ever under the DSA, wrapping up a two-year probe into harmful and illegal content.
EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen called it "proportionate," saying it's about making platforms accountable, not just handing out big fines.
She also stressed that the DSA has nothing to do with censorship, and hinted that future investigations will move faster than this one.
Elon Musk wasn't thrilled and argued it hurt free speech.