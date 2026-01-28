EU calls out Google on Android AI access rules

Why should you care?

If Google follows these new rules, it could mean more choices and smarter AI apps on your phone, since rivals would get the same access as Google's own services.

EU officials say this is about keeping tech competition open, which helps both consumers and businesses.

But Google's legal team warns that too much openness might risk user privacy and slow down innovation.

We'll know more in a few months as the EU sorts out exactly what data must be shared—and how it'll work.