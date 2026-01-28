EU calls out Google on Android AI access rules
The European Commission just kicked off two major specification proceedings to assist Google in complying with its obligations under the Digital Markets Act, aiming to make sure the tech giant plays fair with its Android platform and Gemini AI services.
The focus? Letting other companies use key Android features and get anonymized Google Search data—something the EU says is required under its Digital Markets Act (DMA).
Why should you care?
If Google follows these new rules, it could mean more choices and smarter AI apps on your phone, since rivals would get the same access as Google's own services.
EU officials say this is about keeping tech competition open, which helps both consumers and businesses.
But Google's legal team warns that too much openness might risk user privacy and slow down innovation.
We'll know more in a few months as the EU sorts out exactly what data must be shared—and how it'll work.