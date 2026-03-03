EU considers minimum age for social media use
Technology
The EU is kicking off talks this week about setting a minimum age for using social media, following Australia's lead after its law on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.
An expert group will come up with recommendations by the summer, aiming to make the online world safer for younger users.
Panel to suggest ways to protect minors online
Countries like France, Denmark, Greece, and Spain are backing the idea of an EU-wide rule.
The panel will suggest ways to protect minors online—possibly including a minimum age to access social media—across all 27 member countries.
If these changes happen, they could mean new rules for how big social media platforms operate in Europe.