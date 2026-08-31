EU labels Reddit, Roblox very large and ChatGPT search engine
Technology
The European Union just labeled Reddit and Roblox as "very large" platforms under its Digital Services Act (DSA), while qualifying ChatGPT as a search engine.
Basically, if a platform has more than 45 million monthly users in the EU, it gets extra rules, and these three made the cut.
The move is part of the EU's push to hold big tech more accountable.
EU gives platforms 4-month safety deadline
ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox now have four months to step up their safety game.
They'll need to address things like illegal content, protecting minors online, public safety risks, and mental health impacts.
Fun fact: the EU even called ChatGPT a search engine for this purpose.
This follows recent crackdowns on other big platforms, so expect more changes ahead.