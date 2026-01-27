EU launches formal probe into X's Grok AI
Technology
The European Commission is officially investigating X for not doing enough to control risks from its Grok AI, like child sexual abuse material and deepfakes.
The probe, kicked off in January 2026, follows a separate order requiring X to preserve Grok-related documents.
Why should you care?
This isn't just a one-off—regulators in the UK and India are also worried about Grok spreading harmful or illegal content.
EU Commissioner Henna Virkkunen said these issues have already caused real harm, especially to women and kids.
All eyes are now on how social media giants handle their powerful AI tools.