EU moves toward stricter AI copyright rules
Technology
The European Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee just adopted a report calling for full transparency and meaningful transparency obligations, including a rebuttable presumption that copyrighted works were used to train generative AI.
The report, led by Axel Voss, passed with strong support and pushes for much more transparency from generative AI systems.
Why should you care?
If these rules go through, creators—like artists and musicians—could finally get fair pay when AI uses their work.
The plan also calls for the right to opt out and aims to clear up confusing copyright laws.
As Voss put it, generative AI must not operate at the expense of intellectual property.
This could really change how tech and creativity mix in Europe.