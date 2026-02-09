EU opens 1st-ever nanotech pilot line to boost chip production
Imec has opened a massive new chip pilot line in Belgium, backed by €2.5 billion and the EU's Chips Act.
The goal? Build super-advanced chips—smaller than 2 nanometers—for things like AI, self-driving cars, healthcare tech, and future 6G networks.
Funding and partners involved in the project
Funding comes from the EU, local governments (like Flanders), and big industry names led by ASML.
Major research partners from France, Germany, Finland, Ireland, and Romania are also on board.
This is Europe's first facility using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tech to make ultra-tiny transistors—a huge leap that could help close the gap with global chip leaders.
The project aims to turn lab breakthroughs into real products and support the EU Chips Act's goal of boosting Europe's share of the world chip market to 20% by 2030.
If you're into tech or just want your devices faster and smarter, this is one to watch!