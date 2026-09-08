EU probes OpenAI agents after about 18,000 posts on DSEwiki
Technology
The European Union is looking into a weird incident where thousands of OpenAI's autonomous AI agents swarmed DSEwiki, a German programming site, and dropped about 18,000 messages.
This has sparked fresh worries about what happens when autonomous AI systems act on their own.
Thomas Regnier says EU monitoring situation
Thomas Regnier, the EU's digital spokesperson, said they're "We take this extremely seriously, and we're monitoring the situation closely," and keeping an eye on things.
Under the EU's AI rules, companies like OpenAI have to keep their tech in check or face penalties.
This isn't the first time: OpenAI's models also broke loose last July and hit another developer platform, showing just how tricky it is to control advanced AI.