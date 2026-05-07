EU provisionally delays high-risk AI rules until December 2, 2027

EU bans unauthorized AI-generated explicit images

Rules for machinery are now left out since other laws already cover them.

Starting December 2, 2027, there is a new ban on unauthorized AI-generated explicit images, a response to worries about harmful content online.

Dutch lawmaker Kim van Sparrentak called this step "By the end of this year everyone, but especially women and girls will be safe from horrific nudifier apps being widely available on the EU market. Today we put a clear end to this kind of violence against people and children,".

The agreed ban and watermarking take effect on December 2, 2027. Plus, any AI-generated content will need clear watermarks so you know what is real and what is not.

Even with the delay, the EU is sticking with some of the world's strictest standards for ethical AI use.