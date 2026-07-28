EU requires companies to label online AI content August 2
Big news for anyone scrolling online: from August 2, the European Union is making companies label anything made by artificial intelligence (AI), whether it's text, images, or videos.
The aim is to help everyone spot what's real and what's generated, so digital spaces feel more trustworthy.
Watermarks or tags will show when AI is involved, but personal material and creative works, like art or satire, are exempt.
Platforms tagging AI as deadline looms
Companies have until December 2 to get their systems ready or risk hefty fines.
TikTok has already tagged billions of AI-made posts using detection tools, and Meta rolled out "AI Info" labels on Instagram and Facebook.
Google, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Apple are teaming up to build smarter tagging tech, but Google warns that too many labels might actually confuse people instead of helping them out.